Inexperienced climbers to be banned from Mount Everest

Snowstorm traps hundreds of hikers on Mount Everest
  • The upper house of Nepal’s National Assembly has unanimously endorsed a new tourism bill aimed at introducing stricter rules for mountaineers attempting to climb Mount Everest.
  • The proposed legislation would require climbers to have previously summited another Nepalese mountain over 7,000 metres and provide a recent health certificate.
  • The bill also grants the Department of Tourism the authority to deny permits to individuals deemed at risk during the ascent.
  • Environmental protection measures are included, such as converting the existing waste deposit into a non-refundable fee for conservation and cleanup efforts.
  • Additionally, the legislation clarifies liability for emergencies on the mountain and establishes a one-year period before a missing person is declared dead.
