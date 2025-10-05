Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netanyahu hopes for hostage release announcement in coming days

Netanyahu says he hopes to announce hostage release in 'coming days'
  • Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism that all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza would be freed in the "coming days".
  • The Israeli prime minister hopes for their return during the Jewish festival of Sukkot, which runs from 6 to 13 October.
  • Netanyahu stated that despite initial doubts, he "believed and acted differently" regarding the hostages' release.
  • His government has already secured the return of 207 hostages, and he made these remarks in his first public speech since Donald Trump announced a 20-point Gaza peace plan.
  • Watch the video in full above.
