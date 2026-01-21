Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli PM Netanyahu agrees to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Reuters
Starmer negotiating terms with US over Gaza 'Board of Peace' involvement
  • Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Donald Trump's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace' on Wednesday.
  • The initiative, first proposed by Trump last September, aims to resolve the conflict in Gaza before expanding its scope to address global conflicts.
  • Netanyahu's office had previously expressed criticism regarding the composition of a separate Gaza Executive Board announced by the US.
  • Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Argentina, and Belarus have also agreed to participate.
  • Several other nations, such as Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and India, along with the European Union, have received invitations to join, while France appears unlikely to participate.

