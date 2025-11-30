Netanyahu officially asks for pardon
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official pardon request to President Isaac Herzog.
- President Herzog's office confirmed the receipt of this "extraordinary request" and stated it would be considered responsibly and sincerely.
- Netanyahu faces a long-running corruption trial, having been indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, all of which he denies.
- The charges include allegations of accepting expensive gifts and exchanging regulatory favours with media owners for positive press coverage.
- Donald Trump previously wrote a letter to President Herzog, urging him to consider a pardon for Netanyahu and describing the case as a "political, unjustified prosecution".