Netflix voice actor dies after falling from roof

Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano
  • Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano has passed away at the age of 55.
  • He died on Wednesday, 26 November, after suffering a fatal fall from the roof of his home.
  • Germano was known for providing voices for animated series on streaming services, including Netflix and Nickelodeon.
  • A representative confirmed his death, saying he did not survive his injuries and requesting respect for his family, friends, and colleagues.
  • “He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the rep’s statement said.
