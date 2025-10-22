Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Plane forced into emergency landing on Nevada road

Plane make emergency landing on Nevada road then takes off again after repairs
  • A single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway on Tuesday after its engine began to malfunction.
  • The small plane landed safely near Mesquite without any injuries or further issues.
  • Officials temporarily blocked northbound and southbound travel lanes to allow for the safe landing and subsequent repairs.
  • After being repaired on the hard shoulder, the aircraft successfully took off from the interstate and resumed its journey, leading to the reopening of all lanes.
  • Watch the video in full above.
