Plane forced into emergency landing on Nevada road
- A single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway on Tuesday after its engine began to malfunction.
- The small plane landed safely near Mesquite without any injuries or further issues.
- Officials temporarily blocked northbound and southbound travel lanes to allow for the safe landing and subsequent repairs.
- After being repaired on the hard shoulder, the aircraft successfully took off from the interstate and resumed its journey, leading to the reopening of all lanes.
