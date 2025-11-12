‘Most prolific sex offender in British history’ is unmasked
- A major report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) found systemic failures allowed widespread physical and sexual abuse to continue unchecked at Medomsley Detention Centre from 1961 to 1987.
- PPO Adrian Usher stated that leaders at every level "failed in their duty" to protect detainees, and victims of the centre deserve a public apology.
- Allegations of abuse, including those against Neville Husband, described as potentially the "most prolific sexual offender in our history", were ignored or dismissed by government ministers, police, and the Prison Service.
- Despite £7.2m already paid to 1,651 victims, with claims now soaring to 2,852, only eight former staff members have been jailed, highlighting the "silence of many" that enabled the abuse.
- The report warns that the complaints process for children in custody remains similar today, prompting calls for greater transparency, safeguarding, and accountability in detention institutions.