Most bizarre AI advancements revealed at CES tech show this week
- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week unveiled a range of new technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a dominant theme.
- AI was integrated into various products, including unexpected items such as smart hair clippers and fridges, marking a significant increase in its presence compared to last year's event.
- Analyst Richard Windsor noted AI's pervasive application in new use cases and in bringing previously unrealistic products to life, particularly highlighting robotics and smart glasses.
- Carmakers largely refrained from launching new electric vehicles at CES, a departure from previous years.
- This shift is attributed to policy changes by the Trump administration, which have reduced the financial appeal of electric vehicles, prompting car manufacturers to focus instead on self-driving technologies and enhanced connectivity.