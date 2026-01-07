New dietary guidelines issued for millions with alcohol limits removed
- The Trump administration has announced new dietary guidelines, advising Americans to consume more protein and less sugar.
- The updated recommendations strongly discourage highly processed foods and artificial ingredients, stating no amount of added sugars or non-nutritive sweeteners is advised.
- Significant changes include an increased daily protein recommendation and a shift towards encouraging full-fat dairy, departing from previous guidance.
- The guidelines also omit specific daily alcohol limits, instead broadly advising adults to "consume less alcohol for better overall health."
- “Our message is clear: Eat real food,” Health Secretary RFK Jr. told reporters at a White House briefing, with the changes expected to have a big effect on the federally funded National School Lunch Program, which feeds nearly 30 million U.S. children on a typical school day.