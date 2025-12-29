Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Second pilot dies in mid-air helicopter crash over New Jersey

Helicopter plummets out of sky after deadly midair collision over New Jersey
  • Two pilots died after a mid-air helicopter collision near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday morning.
  • The deceased pilots were identified as Kenneth Kirsch, 65, and Michael Greenberg, 71, both New Jersey residents who were friends.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the collision involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, with only the pilots aboard each aircraft.
  • Witnesses reported seeing the two helicopters flying close together before spinning out of control and crashing into a farm field.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident.
