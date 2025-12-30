Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning issued to anyone considering a New Year swim

Swimmers run into the icy sea for New Year's Day dip on Devon beach in 2023
  • Two men went missing during a Christmas Day swim in Budleigh Salterton, Devon, reportedly after entering the water to assist a woman in difficulty.
  • The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a stark warning about the dangers of open water swimming, particularly cold water shock, as sea temperatures are very low.
  • Gareth Morrison, RNLI head of water safety, urged swimmers to be aware of risks, check sea conditions, understand their own limitations, and consult a GP if they have health conditions.
  • The RNLI advises swimming with others, staying in depth, wearing wetsuits, bright caps, and tow floats, and crucially, calling 999 or 112 for the coastguard instead of entering the water to help someone in distress.
  • While some festive swims were cancelled due to severe weather, organised New Year's dips, such as those in Westward Ho! and Salford Quays, are proceeding with stringent safety measures in place.
