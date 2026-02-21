Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millions under blizzard warning as NYC braces for massive winter storm

  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a blizzard warning going into effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
  • At least 13 to 18 inches of snow is expected, with some places possibly seeing more, according to the mayor.
  • The storm comes as a result of an area of low pressure currently over California that will traverse the country and move off the North Carolina coast Sunday.
  • Much of the northeast is going to experience the storm, with millions under blizzard warnings from the Delaware and New Jersey through New York City and into parts of coastal southern New England.
  • This is the first time a blizzard warning has been issued for New York City proper since 2017.

