Watch: Tourist hotspot overcome by deadly flash floods and waist-deep water

Parts of New York City under flood water as torrential rain hits the Big Apple
  • Video shows the record rainfall that swamped New York City Thursday, leading to widespread flooding across parts of the city.
  • People were forced to trudge through waist-deep water in the deluge, which broke three daily rainfall records and caused significant disruption, including thousands of power outages and numerous downed trees.
  • Travel was severely affected, with major disruptions reported at airports and on the subway system.
  • Two people died in separate incidents due to flooding within the city.
  • One man was found dead in a flooded boiler room while a second person’s body was discovered in a basement.
