New Zealand ‘mega strike’ disrupted as dangerous storm hits
- New Zealand was plunged into chaos on Thursday by dangerous winds, marking the second severe weather event in a week.
- The gales caused hundreds of flight cancellations, school closures, and widespread electricity blackouts, with MetService issuing rare 'red' wind warnings.
- Wind speeds reached up to 160kmh in urban areas and 230kmh in remote regions, leading to downed trees, ripped roofs, toppled shipping containers, and highway closures.
- Concurrently, over 100,000 health and education workers staged a four-hour 'mega strike' over pay, staffing levels, and working conditions, marking the country's largest industrial walkout in decades.
- While some strike rallies were cancelled due to the severe weather, workers maintained their industrial action, with medical staff at one hospital returning to work during a power outage.