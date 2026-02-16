Latest as freak storm brings devastating 193kmph winds to New Zealand
- A man has died, flights were cancelled, and major roads closed after strong winds and heavy rain battered New Zealand’s lower North Island, forcing evacuations and cutting power to thousands.
- An "extremely unusual" wind gust of 193kmph was recorded in Wellington overnight, contributing to over 30,000 properties losing power across the region.
- Most flights at Wellington, Napier, and Palmerston North airports were cancelled or delayed on 16 February, while train services and Cook Strait ferry crossings were also suspended.
- Mudslides trapped vehicles and several major routes, including parts of State Highway 1, were shut due to floodwaters and debris, leading to states of emergency in multiple districts.
- Fire and Emergency New Zealand received 852 emergency calls across the North Island overnight, with heavy rain warnings remaining in place as the storm tracks south towards the eastern South Island.
