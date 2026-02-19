Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major US airport closed after aircraft emergency

By 7:07 p.m. local time, normal operations at Newark Liberty had resumed, the airport wrote on its website.
  • Flights into Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily suspended on Wednesday evening after a JetBlue plane made an emergency landing.
  • JetBlue Flight 543, an Airbus A320 destined for Palm Beach, Florida, reported an engine issue shortly after departing.
  • Upon its safe return to Newark, the crew reported smoke in the cockpit, prompting the evacuation of passengers via slides.
  • The incident led to significant flight delays, with departures from Newark experiencing an average delay of 90 minutes and arrivals over two hours.
  • Normal operations at Newark Liberty International Airport resumed by 7:07 p.m. local time, with JetBlue confirming an investigation into the incident.
