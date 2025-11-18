Newsom uses Epstein photos to troll Trump and Melania
- California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office mocked a White House social media post that described Donald Trump and Melania Trump as “America's power couple.”
- Newsom's team responded by sharing a 1992 image of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, which garnered significantly more engagement than the original White House post.
- They further trolled the “Trump War Room” account’s photos of Trump speaking at a podium and working at a McDonald’s by juxtaposing an unflattering photo of Trump at McDonald's with an image of him and first lady alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
- Trump has consistently denied any involvement or wrongdoing concerning Jeffrey Epstein.
- The first lady’s legal team has aggressively pursued legal action against journalists, including Michael Wolff, and a Democratic strategist, for alleging connections between her and Epstein.