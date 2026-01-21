Longtime NFL reporter announces bid for Republican Minnesota senator
- Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has announced her candidacy for the US Senate in Minnesota as a Republican.
- Tafoya, 61, launched her campaign with a video promising to tackle corruption, support law enforcement, deport criminals, and prevent trans students from competing in girls' sports.
- A five-time Emmy winner, Tafoya had a long broadcasting career with CBS, ABC, ESPN, and NBC, and previously co-chaired a Republican gubernatorial campaign in 2022.
- She filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and reportedly met with a keen Trump ally, South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
- Tafoya, who describes herself as a 'pro-choice' conservative, will face competition in the Republican primary from candidates including ex-NBA player Royce White.