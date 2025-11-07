NHS App pilots to free up 500,000 hospital appointments annually
- NHS England is launching 45 pilot schemes across 37 trusts to streamline healthcare and ease pressure on hospitals.
- The initiative will allow patients direct access to specialist care via the NHS App, enabling them to self-report health data and complete forms remotely.
- These pilots, focusing on five key specialisms including ENT and cardiology, are projected to free up 500,000 hospital appointments annually once fully implemented.
- The expansion of remote care coincides with a world-first NHS trial involving over 250 motor neurone disease patients, exploring remote monitoring and adjustment of portable ventilators.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that using technology brings care closer to home, frees up hospital appointments, and aims to deliver easier, faster, and more accessible care.