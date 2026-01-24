NHS genetic cancer tests to help families detect ‘Jolie’ gene
- The NHS is establishing a pioneering database of 120 genes associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.
- This new register forms part of a decade-long strategy aimed at enhancing cancer prevention and treatment across the health service.
- The database will facilitate earlier screening and more personalised treatments for patients and their families, including those with genes like the 'Jolie' gene. It is named after actress Angelina Jolie, who had preventative surgery after finding out she had a genetically heightened risk of breast and ovarian cancers.
- Individuals identified with an inherited cancer risk will be automatically invited for screening and routine tests, potentially preventing the disease or catching it early.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has endorsed the initiative, stating it will provide personalised, preventative care and is a “life-changing and life-saving” step for the NHS.