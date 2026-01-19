Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NHS investigating guidance stating ‘potential benefit’ of cousin marriage

The NHS has distanced itself from the document
The NHS has distanced itself from the document (Getty)
  • The NHS is investigating after midwives' training materials reportedly suggested "potential benefits" to marriage between first cousins and claimed associated genetic risks were "exaggerated".
  • The guidance, released following an FOI request, caused alarm due to the increased risk of genetic disorders and developmental issues in children born to related parents.
  • The controversial document noted that "85 to 90 per cent of cousin couples do not have affected children" and cited "collective social capital" and "financial and social security" as potential benefits.
  • Conservative MP Richard Holden criticised the guidance, stating there are "no benefits" to such marriages, while previous similar incidents have drawn calls for apologies from the NHS.
  • The NHS has distanced itself from the document, acknowledging the genetic risks, and is investigating to remove the inappropriate wording, with the government also working to ensure it "doesn't happen again".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in