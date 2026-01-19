NHS investigating guidance stating ‘potential benefit’ of cousin marriage
- The NHS is investigating after midwives' training materials reportedly suggested "potential benefits" to marriage between first cousins and claimed associated genetic risks were "exaggerated".
- The guidance, released following an FOI request, caused alarm due to the increased risk of genetic disorders and developmental issues in children born to related parents.
- The controversial document noted that "85 to 90 per cent of cousin couples do not have affected children" and cited "collective social capital" and "financial and social security" as potential benefits.
- Conservative MP Richard Holden criticised the guidance, stating there are "no benefits" to such marriages, while previous similar incidents have drawn calls for apologies from the NHS.
- The NHS has distanced itself from the document, acknowledging the genetic risks, and is investigating to remove the inappropriate wording, with the government also working to ensure it "doesn't happen again".