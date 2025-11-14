Thousands of NHS doctors to strike over pay
- Thousands of resident doctors in England have commenced a five-day strike over pay, marking the 13th walkout since March 2023.
- NHS bosses warn that the industrial action will lead to significant disruption, potential cuts to staff, and longer waiting times for patients due to financial strain and cancelled appointments.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) is seeking a 26 per cent pay uplift, but Health Secretary Wes Streeting says doctors have already received an almost 30 per cent increase over three years.
- The BMA has instructed doctors not to cover planned NHS work during the strike, only agreeing to derogations for unexpected, extreme circumstances if trusts have cancelled activity and incentivised other medics.
- NHS England has urged hospitals to maintain at least 95 per cent of planned activity and advised patients to attend appointments unless otherwise notified, using emergency services as normal.