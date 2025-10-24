Streeting accuses doctors’ union of trying to ‘wreck’ NHS recovery
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has criticised the British Medical Association (BMA) for announcing a five-day strike by resident doctors in England, accusing them of trying to "wreck" the NHS recovery.
- Mr Streeting, writing in The Independent, warned that the industrial action, scheduled for 14-19 November, is a "slap in the face" for NHS staff and patients, and would benefit Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
- The BMA announced the 13th round of strikes since March 2023 due to an ongoing pay dispute, claiming resident doctors' wages are 20 per cent lower in real terms than in 2008 and many struggle to find jobs.
- Mr Streeting described the BMA's pay demands as "preposterous" but also acknowledged that parts of resident doctors' training and employment are "grossly unfair".
- NHS providers warned that patients would "pay the price" for the five-day walkout, which is expected to cause significant disruption.