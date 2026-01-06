Vast majority of hospital appointments went ahead during doctors’ strike
- Despite a five-day strike by almost 2,000 doctors in December, the majority of hospital appointments proceeded as planned.
- An average of 19,120 resident doctors participated in industrial action daily between 17 and 22 December.
- The NHS successfully met its target of having less than 80 per cent of hospital beds occupied on Christmas Day, with 78.8 per cent filled.
- NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey praised staff for their efforts, noting that over 5,000 fewer patients were in hospital this Christmas compared to the previous year, and 95 per cent of normal activity was maintained.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the ongoing challenges from cold weather and winter viruses, reiterating his commitment to resolving the BMA resident doctors' disputes.