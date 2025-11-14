Resident doctors’ strike could force NHS to cut staff and patient services
- Thousands of resident doctors in England are set to begin a five-day strike from Friday over a pay dispute, marking their 13th walkout since March 2023.
- Health leaders from the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warn that continued industrial action could force the NHS to cut frontline staff, appointments and operations due to significant financial strain.
- The previous five-day strike in July was estimated to have cost the health service £300 million, further impacting already tight budgets and hindering efforts to reduce waiting lists.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) is seeking a 26 per cent pay uplift to restore doctors' earnings, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting states doctors have received an almost 30 per cent increase over three years.
- The BMA has instructed doctors not to cover planned NHS work during the strike unless specific conditions are met, while NHS England urges trusts not to adopt the BMA's higher rate card for cover.