UK faces possible drug shortages for cancer and stroke patients
- Cancer and stroke drugs are among nearly 400 medicines identified as being at risk of shortages in the UK.
- NHS England has listed 378 medicines with either no supplier or only one, including chemotherapy drugs, blood clot treatments, and medication for schizophrenia.
- Medicines UK warns that this situation could force doctors to find alternatives for patients and potentially lead to higher prices if demand outstrips supply.
- The 'critical' medicines were identified through Project Revival, a scheme launched by NHS England, Medicines UK, and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
- Project Revival aims to incentivise manufacturers to supply commercially unviable drugs by offering incentives, fast-tracking licence approvals, and guaranteeing supply approval, with a pilot running for 12 months.
