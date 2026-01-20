NHS issues new guidance on eating disorder help for children
- New NHS guidelines state that a child's weight, particularly their Body Mass Index (BMI), should not be the primary factor in determining eligibility for eating disorder support.
- The updated advice, which extends to teachers, GPs, and school nurses, aims to ensure that BMI does not act as a barrier to a child or young person receiving necessary treatment or admission to care.
- Developed in collaboration with the eating disorder charity Beat and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, new training will help professionals identify early signs of eating disorders, focusing on behavioural changes and family issues.
- NHS England reports that specialist eating disorder services for children and young people are now available in every local area, with treatment typically offered within three weeks of a referral.
- This significant shift addresses long-standing criticism regarding the over-reliance on BMI, aiming to improve equitable access to vital treatment amidst rising demand for services.