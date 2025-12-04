NHS says A&Es ‘under siege’ from itchy skin and ingrown toenails
- NHS England revealed over 200,000 people attended accident and emergency departments last year for minor ailments that could have been treated by GPs or pharmacists.
- These minor conditions, recorded between November 2024 and March 2025, included itchy skin, hiccups, sore throats, blocked noses, earaches and ingrowing toenails.
- The health body launched a campaign, stating A&Es are “under siege” and encouraging patients to utilise alternative care options.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasised that A&Es should be reserved for genuine accidents and emergencies, not minor issues.
- Concerns were also highlighted regarding increasing flu cases and the impact of forthcoming resident doctor strikes, including a five-day walkout planned from December 17.