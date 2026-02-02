NHS staff report sightings of ghostly girl in red dress
- Staff at the former Priscilla Bacon Lodge, an NHS hospice near Colman Hospital in Norwich, reported repeated ghostly encounters, including sightings of a young girl in a red dress, which caused distress in 2023.
- The hospice chaplain contacted the Diocese of Norwich for advice and support from their deliverance team, often referred to as exorcists, due to these ”paranormal incidents”.
- Emails obtained via a Freedom of Information request revealed the chaplain sought holy oil for a “concluding ceremony” and a last holy communion, while awaiting guidance on the unsettling events.
- The hospice is located on the site of the former Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, which closed in 1975, a history some staff believed contributed to the perceived hauntings.
- Despite the chaplain's contact with the deliverance team and religious rites being conducted, both Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust and the Diocese of Norwich confirmed that a formal exorcism did not take place at the site.
