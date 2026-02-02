Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NHS staff report sightings of ghostly girl in red dress

How people reacted when The Exorcist was released in cinemas
  • Staff at the former Priscilla Bacon Lodge, an NHS hospice near Colman Hospital in Norwich, reported repeated ghostly encounters, including sightings of a young girl in a red dress, which caused distress in 2023.
  • The hospice chaplain contacted the Diocese of Norwich for advice and support from their deliverance team, often referred to as exorcists, due to these ”paranormal incidents”.
  • Emails obtained via a Freedom of Information request revealed the chaplain sought holy oil for a “concluding ceremony” and a last holy communion, while awaiting guidance on the unsettling events.
  • The hospice is located on the site of the former Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, which closed in 1975, a history some staff believed contributed to the perceived hauntings.
  • Despite the chaplain's contact with the deliverance team and religious rites being conducted, both Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust and the Diocese of Norwich confirmed that a formal exorcism did not take place at the site.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in