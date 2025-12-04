Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS issues urgent flu warning ahead of winter

Streeting calls doctors' union 'moaning minnies'
  • The NHS is facing a "tidal wave" of flu cases ahead of Christmas, with admissions reaching record highs for this time of year.
  • Last week, 1,717 patients were admitted daily with flu, representing a 56 per cent increase from last year and ten times the number in 2023.
  • Health chiefs warn the UK could experience its worst flu season in decades, placing immense pressure on hospitals.
  • This surge in illness coincides with a planned five-day strike by resident doctors from 17 to 22 December, exacerbating strain on the health service.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticised the timing of the strike as "irresponsible," while health leaders urged the British Medical Association to resolve the dispute.
