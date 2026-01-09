Why Britain is ‘a long way from the end of the flu season’
- Leading epidemiologists warn that Britain is "a long way from the end of the flu season," with rates "stubbornly stable" among over-85s despite an overall decline.
- The H3N2 flu strain, specifically Subclade K viruses, is particularly affecting older adults as they have less natural immunity to it.
- Hospital admissions for flu have increased in the first week of January, primarily impacting the over-85 age group, who are most vulnerable.
- Experts anticipate a further rise in flu cases due to cold weather and the return to school and work after the Christmas break.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms that flu vaccines are effective against this year's dominant strain, and eligible individuals are urged to get vaccinated.