Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Britain is ‘a long way from the end of the flu season’

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • Leading epidemiologists warn that Britain is "a long way from the end of the flu season," with rates "stubbornly stable" among over-85s despite an overall decline.
  • The H3N2 flu strain, specifically Subclade K viruses, is particularly affecting older adults as they have less natural immunity to it.
  • Hospital admissions for flu have increased in the first week of January, primarily impacting the over-85 age group, who are most vulnerable.
  • Experts anticipate a further rise in flu cases due to cold weather and the return to school and work after the Christmas break.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms that flu vaccines are effective against this year's dominant strain, and eligible individuals are urged to get vaccinated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in