Where can I get the flu vaccine and am I eligible?
- The flu vaccine is offered annually on the NHS in autumn and winter to protect against serious or life-threatening illness.
- Eligibility for a free NHS flu vaccine includes individuals aged 65 or over, pregnant women, and those with certain long-term health conditions.
- Residents of care homes, main carers, individuals living with someone with a weakened immune system, and frontline health and social care workers are also eligible.
- Eligible people can book appointments via their GP surgery, through pharmacies online or via the NHS App, or by walking into participating pharmacies.
- The final date to receive the flu vaccine is 31 March 2026, though it is recommended to get vaccinated sooner for winter protection.