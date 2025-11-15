NHS issues flu vaccine SOS to millions of Brits
- NHS leaders have issued a "flu jab SOS" campaign, urging the public to get vaccinated against what could be the most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter.
- Hospital admissions for the H3N2 flu strain are already increasing, with infections hitting levels usually seen later in the year, prompting concerns for vulnerable people.
- Dr Hilary Jones warned that the H3N2 strain has mutated, potentially rendering previous immunity ineffective.
- The NHS has made 2.4 million vaccination appointments available next week, with Dr Hilary emphasising that flu is far more serious than a common cold and can be deadly, citing 7,500 UK deaths last winter.
- Eligible groups – including over-65s, pregnant women, and those with conditions like asthma – can receive a free vaccine, while others can pay for a jab at a pharmacy without an appointment.