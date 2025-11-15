Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS issues flu vaccine SOS to millions of Brits

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • NHS leaders have issued a "flu jab SOS" campaign, urging the public to get vaccinated against what could be the most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter.
  • Hospital admissions for the H3N2 flu strain are already increasing, with infections hitting levels usually seen later in the year, prompting concerns for vulnerable people.
  • Dr Hilary Jones warned that the H3N2 strain has mutated, potentially rendering previous immunity ineffective.
  • The NHS has made 2.4 million vaccination appointments available next week, with Dr Hilary emphasising that flu is far more serious than a common cold and can be deadly, citing 7,500 UK deaths last winter.
  • Eligible groups – including over-65s, pregnant women, and those with conditions like asthma – can receive a free vaccine, while others can pay for a jab at a pharmacy without an appointment.
