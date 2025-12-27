Family cremate wrong body after NHS mortuary blunder
- NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has launched a full investigation after a body was wrongly released from a hospital mortuary.
- The incident, attributed to human error, occurred at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in November.
- The mistake was only discovered after the cremation of the wrongly released body had already taken place.
- Two families have been caused significant additional distress, the health board acknowledged, and it has offered them full support.
- Staff involved have been suspended while the investigation into the breach of identification and labelling processes is conducted.