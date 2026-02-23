NHS patients face ‘confusing, frustrating and demoralising’ system
- A new report from the Royal College of GPs and the Patients Association describes NHS services as a “confusing, frustrating and demoralising” maze for patients.
- The report highlights that the complex system leads to rushed appointments, lengthy waits, lost referrals, and significant administrative burdens for individuals seeking care.
- GPs are also negatively impacted, spending between 15 to 30 per cent of their time on administrative tasks and following up on referrals instead of seeing patients.
- The organisations are urging the government to simplify access, streamline processes, and enable patients to track specialist referrals, launching a campaign for a “truly accessible and navigable” NHS.
- The Department of Health and Social Care responded by saying it is “fixing the front door to the NHS” through increased GP recruitment, a £1.1 billion funding boost, and the rollout of online booking systems.
