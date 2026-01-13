Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Critical incidents’ at four NHS trusts as norovirus and flu cases spike

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Four NHS hospital trusts in South East England have declared 'critical incidents' due to a surge in admissions.
  • The trusts, three in Surrey and one in Kent, cited increased A&E attendances driven by flu, norovirus and staff sickness.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned the NHS is 'not out of the woods yet' despite a recent dip in flu cases after a pre-Christmas spike.
  • NHS Surrey Heartlands urged patients to use services appropriately and only attend A&E in emergencies to help manage extreme pressures.
  • While bed occupancy rates are slightly better than expected at 92 per cent, experts warn this level of pressure is unsustainable for optimal patient outcomes.
