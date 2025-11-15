Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mental health trust under scrutiny after patient deaths

Adrian Francis, 33, died in June 2023
Adrian Francis, 33, died in June 2023 (Family Handout)
  • A mental health trust, Black Country Healthcare Foundation Trust, faces intense scrutiny over multiple patient deaths and an alleged "culture of fear" putting patients at risk.
  • Adrian Francis, 33, died in June 2023 after being forcibly medicated at Hallam Street Hospital, leading to a catatonic state and physical deterioration, with an internal review highlighting "systemic issues".
  • Shannon Lee Jordan, 21, died at the same hospital three months earlier, with an inquest finding a healthcare worker's failure to conduct regular checks possibly contributed to her death.
  • Further allegations against the trust include alleged sexual assaults on patients by a staff member, patients left in isolation for days without monitoring, and additional deaths at other trust-run hospitals.
  • Senior doctors have raised concerns about a "conspiracy of silence" and ignored complaints, leading to a vote of no confidence in management, while NHS England and the CQC are investigating the trust's practices.
