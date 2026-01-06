The common conditions the new NHS ‘online hospital’ will treat
- NHS Online, a new “online hospital” announced by Sir Keir Starmer, is scheduled to launch next year, providing virtual consultations via the NHS app for patients referred by their GP.
- The service will initially support nine common conditions, including women's health issues such as severe menopausal symptoms, endometriosis, and fibroids, alongside prostate problems and various eye conditions.
- Its primary goal is to reduce NHS waiting lists and speed up access to specialist care, allowing patients to consult doctors from home while retaining the option for in-person appointments.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated that NHS Online will fundamentally transform how people interact with the health service, aiming to make healthcare access simpler and modernise the NHS.
- The announcement coincides with recent NHS data showing 94.7 per cent of planned routine care was maintained during resident doctor strikes, and hospital bed occupancy was lower than the previous year.