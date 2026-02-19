Radiographer struck off after making unwanted sexual advances towards women
- An NHS radiographer, Christopher Gyiripah, has been struck off for gross misconduct after making unwanted sexual advances towards female colleagues.
- Gyiripah, who worked at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, was accused of asking personal questions, making inappropriate comments, and physically touching colleagues without consent.
- Incidents included asking a junior colleague if she had a boyfriend, telling another woman he 'felt like touching you, so I did' after squeezing her bottom, and asking a colleague to sit on his lap.
- A disciplinary investigation found that Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification', despite his claims of being a 'friendly person' with 'platonic relationships'.
- Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust confirmed Gyiripah was dismissed in April 2022 following an internal investigation, and his case was referred to the Health and Care Professions Council, leading to him being struck off the register in February 2026.
