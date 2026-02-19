Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Radiographer struck off after making unwanted sexual advances towards women

A disciplinary investigation found Christopher Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification’
A disciplinary investigation found Christopher Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification’ (PA Archive)
  • An NHS radiographer, Christopher Gyiripah, has been struck off for gross misconduct after making unwanted sexual advances towards female colleagues.
  • Gyiripah, who worked at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, was accused of asking personal questions, making inappropriate comments, and physically touching colleagues without consent.
  • Incidents included asking a junior colleague if she had a boyfriend, telling another woman he 'felt like touching you, so I did' after squeezing her bottom, and asking a colleague to sit on his lap.
  • A disciplinary investigation found that Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification', despite his claims of being a 'friendly person' with 'platonic relationships'.
  • Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust confirmed Gyiripah was dismissed in April 2022 following an internal investigation, and his case was referred to the Health and Care Professions Council, leading to him being struck off the register in February 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in