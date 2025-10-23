Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Junior doctors to strike again in dispute over pay

Related: Doctors strike outside Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary as five-day walkout begins
  • Resident doctors in England, represented by the British Medical Association (BMA), will undertake a five-day strike in November.
  • The industrial action is scheduled to run from 7am on 14 November until 7am on 19 November.
  • The strike stems from an ongoing dispute over doctors' jobs and pay, with the BMA saying that half of second-year doctors are struggling to secure employment.
  • Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee, said that talks with the government failed to yield a satisfactory resolution regarding employment prospects and pay restoration.
  • Resident doctors previously went on strike in July.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in