New hope in sight for eight million sufferers of sleep apnoea

The NHS is set to trial a new device, the "Zeus Sleep device", which could help the estimated eight million people in the UK suffering from sleep apnoea.

Sleep apnoea is a chronic disorder causing breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep, leading to severe tiredness, poor concentration, and increased risks of heart disease.

Unlike the current gold-standard CPAP machines, which many patients find uncomfortable, the new device is worn under the chin and uses gentle electrical stimulation to prevent airway collapse.

Experts at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College London will conduct the trial, aiming to recruit around 200 patients across seven NHS areas starting this summer.

Previous studies have shown promising results, with 84 per cent of users reporting better sleep and 85 per cent continuing long-term use, significantly higher than CPAP compliance rates.