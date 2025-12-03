How NHS staff are exposed to cancer-causing substance dubbed the ‘next asbestos’
- An investigation reveals NHS and laboratory staff in the UK are exposed to dangerously high levels of formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical, leading to severe health issues and forced early retirement for some.
- The UK's legal workplace exposure limit for formaldehyde is 2 parts per million (ppm), which is seven times higher than the EU limit of 0.3ppm and the highest globally.
- Research found 70 per cent of NHS pathology departments exceeded EU safety levels, with 34 per cent even surpassing the UK's higher limit, yet the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has not lowered the threshold post-Brexit.
- Former workers, including Robert Mifflin and Sally (name changed), have received significant settlements after developing conditions like severe asthma and respiratory problems due to prolonged exposure in inadequately ventilated labs.
- Experts liken formaldehyde to asbestos, highlighting a disparity in regulation despite its classification as a carcinogen, with thousands of staff across various industries potentially at risk.