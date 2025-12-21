Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Streeting is ‘worried’ about days following NHS strike

Wes Streeting says resident doctors chose strike dates to 'inflict most damage'
  • Resident doctors in the UK went on strike on Wednesday following the British Medical Association's (BMA) rejection of a new government offer.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the NHS is “coping” during the strike but expressed concern about the post-strike recovery period, particularly as it coincides with the NHS's busiest time.
  • Doctors are scheduled to return to work on Monday, with Streeting indicating a desire to end the dispute and resume negotiations with the BMA in the new year.
  • Streeting criticised the BMA's position as “hardline and uncompromising” and dismissed rumours of a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer.
  • He also voiced discomfort with current taxation levels and suggested a deeper trading relationship with the EU, without freedom of movement, as a way to boost economic growth.
