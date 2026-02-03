NHS staff career progression linked to regional wealth, report says
- A new report reveals NHS clinical support staff in more affluent regions are significantly more likely to advance into nursing and other registered roles.
- Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that workers in the South East were almost twice as likely to transition to a registered position compared to those in the North East.
- The IFS suggests that NHS trusts in higher-wage areas face greater competition for personnel, making them more inclined to fund and support these career progression opportunities.
- While the number of clinical support workers moving into registered roles has doubled since 2010, the IFS cautioned that expanding this training route could create "trade-offs" between addressing workforce shortages and regional inequalities.
- The health service describes clinical support roles as a good entry point, with plans to further expand this training pathway under the Government’s 10-year health plan.
