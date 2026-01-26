Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trans patients forced abroad for surgery as NHS waitlists hit 20 years

Related: Women’s Institute CEO expresses ‘sincere regret’ on trans women ban
  • Trans people are increasingly travelling abroad for gender reassignment surgery (GRS) due to lengthy NHS waiting lists, which can extend up to 20 years for treatment.
  • Countries like Thailand offer more cost-effective and quicker GRS appointments, with advanced techniques, leading many to use their savings for treatment overseas.
  • Despite the appeal, travelling abroad carries risks, with some people experiencing severe complications and difficult recoveries.
  • Charities warn that the inaccessibility of NHS care negatively impacts patients' mental health, with some resorting to self-sourcing hormones or, in extreme cases, taking their own lives.
  • The NHS is not obligated to provide routine follow-up or corrective surgery for privately funded procedures undertaken overseas.
