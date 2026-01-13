‘Critical incidents’ at four NHS trusts as norovirus and flu cases spike
- Four NHS hospital trusts in South East England have declared 'critical incidents' due to a surge in admissions.
- The trusts, three in Surrey and one in Kent, cited increased A&E attendances driven by flu, norovirus and staff sickness.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned the NHS is 'not out of the woods yet' despite a recent dip in flu cases after a pre-Christmas spike.
- NHS Surrey Heartlands urged patients to use services appropriately and only attend A&E in emergencies to help manage extreme pressures.
- While bed occupancy rates are slightly better than expected at 92 per cent, experts warn this level of pressure is unsustainable for optimal patient outcomes.