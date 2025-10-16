Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Autism assessments and weight loss jabs fuel rise in NHS waiting lists

Alastair Stewart criticises 'inaccesible' NHS app amid reform
  • NHS community care waiting lists in England have significantly increased, with children's lists rising by 58 per cent since 2022, compared to 23 percent for adults.
  • Over half of children on waiting lists require community paediatric services, including neurodevelopmental assessments for conditions such as autism and ADHD.
  • Children face longer waits overall, with nearly one in four waiting over a year for crucial care like speech and language therapy.
  • Adult waiting lists are largely for musculoskeletal services, but weight management services saw a 512 per cent increase, potentially linked to the demand for weight-loss drugs.
  • The Nuffield Trust report highlights a disparity in NHS staffing, with community nurse numbers increasing by only 1 per cent since 2010, compared to significant growth in hospital nurses, exacerbating the strain on community services.
In full

