Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wear a mask to stop H3N2 ‘super flu’ spreading, says NHS boss

Does wearing a mask protect you from cold and flu?
  • A top NHS executive has urged people experiencing cold or flu symptoms to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of a "very nasty strain of flu".
  • Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned of a potential "tidal wave" of illness this winter due to the H3N2 "super flu" appearing earlier than usual.
  • He advised wearing masks in public spaces, including offices and public transport, if coughing or sneezing, drawing comparisons to infection control during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Mr Elkeles also encouraged eligible people to get their flu jab, highlighting record hospital admissions for flu in England for this time of year.
  • He criticised the upcoming strike by resident doctors, stating it would harm patients and place additional strain on the NHS, a sentiment echoed by other senior health figures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in