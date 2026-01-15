NHS trust issues warning over AI-generated videos
- Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust has issued a warning regarding AI-generated videos circulating on social media platforms.
- The fraudulent videos “falsely claim a number of our clinicians are using and endorsing” specific weight loss patches.
- The trust confirmed that the individuals depicted in the videos are not their staff and is actively working to get the misleading content removed.
- Dr Daghni Rajasingam, deputy chief medical officer at the trust, said NHS clinicians would never endorse commercial products and advised the public to seek health advice from trusted NHS sources.
- This warning coincides with broader concerns about unregulated weight loss products online, following a survey indicating that one in ten Britons would consider purchasing such items from social media or unregistered sellers.