Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Veteran dead after being caught in mail handling machine

Nicholas Acker, a former Air Force veteran, died after falling into a machine at a USPS depot in Michigan
Nicholas Acker, a former Air Force veteran, died after falling into a machine at a USPS depot in Michigan (Facebook/@Nick Acker)
  • Nicholas John Acker, a 36-year-old Air Force veteran, tragically died after being caught in a mail handling machine at a USPS depot in Allen Park, Michigan.
  • His remains were discovered 6-8 hours after the incident, just ten days after he had proposed to his fiancée, Stephanie Jaszcz.
  • Jaszcz waited at the facility after Acker, a mechanic, failed to return home from his shift, leading to the discovery of his body by maintenance crews.
  • Authorities are investigating how Acker fell into the machine, though his death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
  • Jaszcz criticised a statement from USPS as 'gross' and 'inhumane' for focusing on the continued operation of mail services rather than acknowledging Acker's identity and service.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in